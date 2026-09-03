At least two people were killed and the suspect was also found dead after a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis apartment building on Thursday (local time), police said. Three Minneapolis police officers were injured in the incident, including two who suffered gunshot wounds. Hennepin County Medical Center said that all three officers were in stable condition. The shooting incident took place in an apartment in a high-rise building. Approximately three minutes after the 911 call, police entered the high-rise and heard more gunshots.



Police Sgt Garrett Parten said at a press conference that one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died after being taken to hospital. He said it was not immediately clear how the shooter died. Hennepin County Medical Center said it received seven patients, but did not share further details about the condition of the others who were wounded.

"This is a tremendously tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, the loved ones of those who lost their lives, those who were injured and with the injured officers and their families," Parten said.

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Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a social media post that state officials were on the ground to help local law enforcement respond to the shooting. "Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbours in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon," Walz said. "Minnesota is praying for our first responders."