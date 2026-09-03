/Major AI platforms ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok hit by simultaneous service disruptions

A widespread service disruption impacted ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok simultaneously on Thursday (September 03) evening, triggering a sudden spike in outage reports across all three major AI platforms.

Data from Downdetector highlighted a dramatic surge in user-submitted error reports when compared to standard operational levels. OpenAI experienced the largest disruption, with report volumes quickly surpassing 30,000.

During the same period, user reports for Claude AI climbed to approximately 1,400, while reports for Grok exceeded 1,000. While these spikes reflect broad potential outages, they do not automatically imply that every single user lost access.

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Official status pages for the respective platforms confirmed active technical difficulties during the surge. OpenAI listed an ongoing incident involving elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex, noting that the team was investigating the issue for the listed services.

Anthropic reported elevated errors affecting multiple models on its Claude status page. The company specified that it had identified the root cause impacting requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5, adding in a subsequent update that teams were continuing to work on a fix. Meanwhile, SpaceXAI confirmed it was investigating performance issues related to Grok.