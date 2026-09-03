/Putin signals openness to Ukraine deal, thanks US and China for peace efforts

Russia and Ukraine remain locked in a brutal war of attrition that has now crossed four and a half years. Amid the prolonged conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (September 03) hinted at his willingness to reach a deal to end the war, saying, "Ultimately, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict – Russia and Ukraine. This is the correct approach."

Putin also thanked several countries, including the United States and China, for their efforts to support a possible peace settlement. "We are grateful to all those who are trying to contribute to achieving a settlement. Is there a chance? In my opinion, yes."

Speaking at an economic forum in the eastern part of the country, Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks on civilian merchant ships and issuing “reported threats of attacks on civilian aircraft”. He described these as “acts of state terrorism” and said they “complicate the prospects for bilateral peace talks”.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, warned airlines and insurance companies this week that Russian airspace had become dangerous because of the presence of Ukrainian drones. However, he said Ukraine would target only Russian military facilities and would not threaten civilian aircraft.

The battle line has remained largely frozen for most of the conflict, turning the war into a prolonged battle of attrition. Peace talks have also remained stalled since February this year. At the same time, both sides have stepped up long-range air attacks on each other's territory and critical infrastructure.

Putin signals continued US engagement

Putin said Russia was continuing its contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has been seeking to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

“We favour restoring full-scale relations with the United States. However, this does not depend on us alone; it depends on the American side. But from what I understand, sense, and observe, President Trump is committed to such positive, constructive engagement,” he said.

According to Putin, contacts between Russia and the United States were continuing through their intelligence agencies and Trump's envoys. CIA chief John Ratcliffe met Russian spy chiefs in Moscow last week, although neither side has disclosed what was discussed during the meeting.

Trump wants right time for another Putin summit

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to hold another summit with Putin, but wants the meeting to take place when Moscow is prepared to work towards a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Asked whether Putin would agree to another summit in the near future, Trump said he believed the Russian leader would be willing to meet. However, he stressed that he wanted the meeting to happen at the right time.

“He'd do it. I want it, but I want to do it when we're ready to do a peace deal,” Trump said to reporters at the Oval Office.