/Chaos in Ukraine's Kyiv: Zelensky calls shootout between spy services 'absolutely shameful'

A shootout in Kyiv between the intelligence and security services in which three officers were reportedly injured has left the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fuming. Blasting both the departments (SBU and GUR), Zelensky called the situation “absolutely shameful”. The State Security Service (SBU) is Ukraine’s internal security service, while the GUR or HUR is its armed forces counterpart and also carries out military activities and special operations.

After the incident, Zelensky called prosecutors and investigators to discuss the matter. He also removed a senior SBU officer from his job.

“Here in Ukraine, shooting is only permissible at Russian occupiers in defence of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. and added, “Our state will not perceive any other shootout as something that anyone is allowed to do.”

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Both the agencies have been asked to explain the cause of the incident to the public.

Dmytro Lytvyn, a communications adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, said, “It’s important to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.'

“No one has the right to kidnap servicemen with impunity, open fire on the streets of our cities, give and carry out criminal orders," he added.

Why did the shootout happen?

On Wednesday morning, shots were exchanged between members of the intelligence and security services. Videos that emerged from the site showed soldiers filling the streets. Three people were injured in the incident.

Though the cause of the shooting is still not clear, Ukrainian media say that the clash centred on Stepan Kaplunov, the deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps that draws its forces from dissident Russian citizens.

It is said that on Tuesday, Kaplunov had been abducted by unknown individuals from outside his home. Its leaders appealed for help from both the SBU and the HUR.

On Wednesday morning, the SBU released a statement saying its officers had thwarted a Russian plot to kill “one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political movement”.

A few hours later, SBU released another statement saying that its officers had come under attack during their investigation of the plot.