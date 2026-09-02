/US Mint releases $1 coins featuring Donald Trump, priced up to $154.50

US Treasury Department on Wednesday issued $1 coins featuring the face of the US President Donald Trump. These coins were minted to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, celebrated this year. The coins will be actively available in the public money supply in 25-coin rolls for $61.00 and 100-coin bags for $154.50. These can be purchased directly from the US Mint's online catalogue in standard collector sets.

"Created to celebrate this historic national milestone, these special circulating dollar coins combine everyday American coinage with a once-in-a-generation anniversary design destined to become a standout addition to modern collections," the US Mint said.

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The coins were struck to "honour 250 years of great American heritage," the US Mint wrote on its website. In an arc above Trump's face is written "LIBERTY," beside “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and below is "1776~2026." On the back side, there is the Presidential seal of the United States with the bald eagle gripping arrows in one claw and an olive branch in the other. In a banner clutched in its beak is written "E PLURIBUS UNUM," Latin for "out of many, one".

Among the rolls and bags there will be some special issue coins which will be marked "July 4th," because they were struck on that day, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. These coins are gold coloured but composed mostly of copper with 6 per cent zinc, 3.5 per cent manganese and 2 per cent nickel, without any actual gold.

Although US regulations only permit deceased people to appear on currency, the Trump administration said that the President may appear on a coin under a 2020 law allowing a new design to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary.