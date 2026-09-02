/Enzo Fernandez reacts after joining 'built for success' Manchester City in record deal

Premier League side Manchester City broke the bank to get Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea before the transfer deadline on Tuesday (Sep 1). Fernandez now joins Enzo Maresca, his former boss at Chelsea, at City, where Maresca takes over from Pep Guardiola. City spent nearly $169 million (£125 million)—a British record—to bring Fernandez to the Etihad Stadium. Along with him, they also acquired Iliman Ndiaye from Everton (nearly $87 million / £65 million), Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest ($156 million / £116 million), and Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille ($116 million / £86 million).

Fernandez shares thoughts on joining City

The Argentine international has signed a five-year contract with Manchester City, which means he will call the Etihad home until 2031. Reacting to the transfer, Fernandez, 25, said via his new club's statement: "Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times. Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are. I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success."

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On his goals at City, Fernandez said: "If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player.

"I pride myself on continually improving my game. Anyone who’s worked with me will know how hard I train every single day and how much I put into matches. I give absolutely everything and I can promise Manchester City that will continue now I’m here."

How Chelsea and Fernandez drifted apart