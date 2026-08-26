/5 doomsday planes spotted in US skies hours after CIA director's secret trip to Russia

CIA director John Ratcliffe's secret trip to Moscow triggered speculation about the nature of his visit. Soon after, flight trackers showed five doomsday planes in the skies of the United States. The Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft are built to survive a nuclear attack and keep the administration running from the skies, with every leader, including the President, on it. The aircraft were spotted along the West Coast and in the central region of the nation.

People tracked the planes at 1:30 pm EST, with the main planes blank or missing call signs on ADS-B services. Before this, the US Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane was seen touching down at Vnukovo International Airport in Russia. This triggered a frenzy on social media as people questioned the sudden arrival of an American plane in Russia. The doomsday planes were seen a few hours later, leaving people talking about what could be happening.

The US and Russia have not been on best terms since the Ukraine war started. Later reports revealed that Ratcliffe had reached Russia to discuss an end to the war. Hours later, E-6Bs were spotted on trackers. No official announcement was made about the aircraft that routinely fly for training.

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Identities of 5 Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft

FlightRadar24 identified the plane over the Colorado-Wyoming region by the hex code AEA92D. It was flying at an altitude of roughly 24,000 feet and a speed of about 374mph. The second plane, AE7D28, flew over the central US near Kansas and Oklahoma at 30,000 feet. The third one was AEABAB and was spotted over Missouri and Arkansas at 35,000 feet. The Fourth one, AF4019, was tracked near the Texas-Oklahoma border flying at approximately 9,500 feet. The fifth one, AF1BB0, was the fifth E-6 Mercury, although its identity was not confirmed.

CIA Director in Russia