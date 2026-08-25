/US military aircraft lands in Moscow; mystery theories swirl as Kremlin claims it has no idea

A US military transport aircraft mysteriously landed in Moscow on Tuesday, according to tracking data, sparking various rumours as it was not known who was on board the plane and why it was in Russia. The US Air Force transport plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

The mystery compounded further when the Kremlin said that it had no information about the aircraft.

Data from the FlightRadar24 tracking site showed that a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III approached Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow just after 10 am local time after taking off from Riga, the capital of Latvia, two hours earlier.

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The flight data also showed that the aircraft arrived in Riga on August 23 from the US Camp Springs airbase near Washington, DC. The flight had left from the US Air Force’s Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

The Maryland base is the primary military facility that is used by the US president and senior officials for official air travel.

The last time a US-registered flight came directly from Europe to Russia was in January when special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed for Ukraine peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have information about the aircraft. Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that there were no plans to hold meetings with representatives of the US administration this week.

Theories swirl on arrival of C-17 Globemaster

As the C-17 Globemaster is designed for heavy-capacity, long-distance transport of troops and military equipment, its sudden arrival has fuelled multiple theories.

Some reports speculated about a potential diplomatic or prisoner exchange following the recent high-profile release of former US Marine Robert Gilman and previous exchanges earlier in the year.

The US European Command likewise had no information to offer when approached about the flight-tracking data, reported Newsweek.

No official explanation has been given for the aircraft’s passengers, cargo, or mission. The lack of information has fuelled theories that the flight could be linked to diplomatic contacts between Washington and Moscow at a time when efforts to advance negotiations over the Ukraine war have slowed.

Reports suggest that Moscow remains open to new US proposals, while Ukraine, Washington, and European officials have been working on a fresh proposal.