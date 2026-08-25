/WATCH | ‘Orange snake’ in the hills: Vande Bharat’s stunning Western Ghats journey goes viral

Aerial footage of a Vande Bharat Express winding through the mist-covered Western Ghats in Karnataka has gone viral on social media, offering a striking view of the train navigating the region’s challenging terrain. The video, captured during a recent trial run on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, also known as the Shiradi Ghat section, shows the orange-and-white train moving through dense forests, steep slopes and mist-covered hills.

At several points, the train disappears into the mist before emerging again as it follows the curves of the track. Seen from above, the coaches form a long orange line against the green landscape, prompting comparisons with an “orange snake”.

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The footage was originally captured by creator @hemisphere.fpv and has received more than 15 million views on Instagram. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later shared the video on X.

The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section is part of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route and is known for its difficult terrain. The stretch features steep gradients, sharp curves, tunnels and bridges, making train operations challenging.