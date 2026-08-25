/WATCH | ‘Orange snake’ in the hills: Vande Bharat’s stunning Western Ghats journey goes viral

Aerial footage of a Vande Bharat Express winding through the mist-covered Western Ghats in Karnataka has gone viral on social media, offering a striking view of the train navigating the region’s challenging terrain. The video, captured during a recent trial run on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, also known as the Shiradi Ghat section, shows the orange-and-white train moving through dense forests, steep slopes and mist-covered hills.
At several points, the train disappears into the mist before emerging again as it follows the curves of the track. Seen from above, the coaches form a long orange line against the green landscape, prompting comparisons with an “orange snake”.
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The footage was originally captured by creator @hemisphere.fpv and has received more than 15 million views on Instagram. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later shared the video on X.
The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section is part of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route and is known for its difficult terrain. The stretch features steep gradients, sharp curves, tunnels and bridges, making train operations challenging.
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According to details shared with the video, the section includes 57 tunnels, 258 bridges and 108 sharp curves. The aerial footage has drawn attention not only for its scenic views but also for the unusual perspective it offers of the Vande Bharat as it travels through one of Karnataka’s most demanding railway stretches.
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