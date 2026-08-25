/‘You missed the bus. It’s your bad luck’: India’s SC rejects plea to reopen CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation window. This is what we know

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (Aug 25) refused to direct the reopening of the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation window for students who missed the deadline amid the ongoing controversy over the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant questioned why students who wanted re-evaluation had not submitted their applications while the portal was open. “If so many students managed to file applications, why did you not file it in time when the window was open?” the CJI asked.

The court said students who failed to apply within the stipulated period could not seek a fresh opportunity at this stage. “You missed the bus. It’s your bad luck. What can we do?” CJI Surya Kant remarked during the hearing.

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The plea comes against the backdrop of concerns over the CBSE’s OSM system and the evaluation process. The Supreme Court had recently sought responses from the Centre and CBSE on complaints related to evaluation and the one-week grievance window provided to students.

Around 1.68 lakh students had approached CBSE through the grievance window. However, concerns were also raised by students who were unable to seek redressal within the prescribed period.

Supreme Court refuses to reopen re-evaluation window

The court observed that petitions seeking intervention in CBSE results and re-evaluation matters are filed every year. It also recalled that it had declined to interfere in a similar matter last year.