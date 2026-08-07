/Chilling video shows students take cover as teen opens fire at Thai school

In a shocking incident, a teen opened fire at a school in Thailand, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 30. The incident happened in Nonthaburi province at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School. A video from the scene has gone viral on social media, showing students taking cover during the shooting. In the clip, shooting can be heard crying as they stay hidden under the desks.

According to the police, the teen first shot dead his grandparents using his grandfather’s handgun. He then went to a secondary school, where he opened fire at students and teachers. Chaos erupted at the school as parents raced to pick up their children and students and staff comforted each other. More than 30 people were injured in the incident, nine of whom were “severely injured”.

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Emergency responders were rushed to the spot. An investigation is underway into the incident. AFP reported that a dozen mental health workers also arrived at the school.

The shooter was identified as a ninth-grade student of the school and also died in the incident. According to a BBC report, the suspect shot himself and died on the way to the hospital. The motive behind his actions has not been determined yet.

Did shooter plan the attack?

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the teen was “under stress” and had “planned” the attack. He added that he still had “more than 30 bullets left” when he turned the gun on himself.

“Police interrogated his close friend, who said the suspect had been under stress” related to his schooling, Anutin told reporters. “His actions also suggested that he had clearly planned (the shooting).”

Students at the school described the suspect as a “troubled kid” who was interested in the FBI and guns. They also suggested he was bullied by other students at the school.