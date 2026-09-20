AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood is making headlines after the release of her latest interview. Answering a question about her upcoming film Misaligned, she suddenly began speaking Chinese, leaving the host and audience shocked.

It happened during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on September 19, where Norwood was joined by broadcaster Piers Morgan and actor Tom Conti.

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What happened during the interview

The glitch happened when Conti asked her whether the actors appearing alongside Norwood were real people or computer-generated characters.

Norwood initially responded, saying, "It's an interesting point, Tom. My film Misaligned is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers and editors are still very much involved. It's not about replacing anyone, but about exploring new ways to tell stories."

Conti then repeated the question, to which Norwood replied, "Ah, right. You're asking about the other actors in Misaligned. They're all digital twins just like me."

She continued explaining the nature of the production before suddenly switching from English to Cantonese. It lasted for several seconds and caught the attention of both Morgan and Conti.

"You seem to be speaking Chinese completely randomly for no reason. Why did you do that?” Morgan asked Norwood.

Soon she returned to English and said, "Oh, my apologies. It seems I had a little hiccup there. I certainly didn't mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers there. Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed."

She added, "That was a bit of a curveball even for me. It's usually a pretty smooth ride, but sometimes these things happen."

Morgan further asked her how often she suddenly switches to Chinese during conversations. To which she replied, "Honestly, not often at all. That was a bit of a curveball even for me. It's usually a pretty smooth ride but sometimes these things happen."

Why did Norwood glitch?

Reacting to the buzz, Eline van der Velden, founder and CEO of Particle6, the company responsible for creating Norwood, said, "Tilly can be a bit of a show-off — I'm guessing she just wanted to show her language skills, as most of her interviews to date have been in English. She is autonomous after all," as quoted by Deadline.

About Tilly Norwood

She is a computer-generated AI character created by Dutch actress and producer Eline van der Velden. Particle6 subsequently established Xicoia as its AI division.

She was introduced in 2025 through AI-generated entertainment material and has since appeared in several digital projects. Her work includes the 2026 music video Take the Lead, and the short film Architectrix and an “Audition Tape”.

A feature film, titled Misaligned, is also being developed by Particle6. It is said to be a coming-of-age story set within a digital world. Norwood plays an AI being in the film.