/Netflix closes Sweet Magnolias chapter after 5 seasons, sets up Ladies of the House

Sweet Magnolias has been one of Netflix’s popular relationship and family dramas since its debut in 2020. The series, which follows lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue as they deal with love, family and their careers in the fictional town of Serenity, has now reached the end of its run. Netflix has decided not to bring the show back for a sixth season, while its creator Sheryl J. Anderson and star JoAnna Garcia Swisher are already moving on to a new project.

Netflix cancels Sweet Magnolias, new series Ladies of the House

Netflix has decided to end Sweet Magnolias after five seasons, bringing the story of Maddie Townsend, Helen Decatur and Dana Sue Sullivan to a close. In a press release of the streaming platform, it stated that Netflix chose not to renew Sweet Magnolias for a sixth season. Instead, the streaming service ordered a new drama series from Sweet Magnolias' showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson — with Swisher, 47, set to executive produce and potentially star in it.

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All grand adventures must eventually end," read a post from the show's official Instagram account. "And here, dear friends, is where ours goes. Sweet Magnolias is now complete with five seasons streaming on Netflix. Anderson, for her part, teased their next chapter with Ladies of the House.

Ladies of the House is an upcoming Netflix drama series created by showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, starring and executive-produced by JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The series is based on Lauren.

Edmondson's novel of the same name. The plot reportedly revolves around a charismatic family winery owner who dies unexpectedly; his wife and two adult daughters must work past their personal conflicts to save the family business.

What is Sweet Magnolias all about?

Sweet Magnolias is an American romantic drama television series on Netflix that follows the lives of three lifelong best friends in a small South Carolina town. It centres on Maddie, Heleen and Dana Sue as they support each other through complex relationships, family struggles and career challenges.

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