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Brad Pitt to return as Gerry Lane for World War Z sequel; Edward Berger to direct

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 16:10 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 16:10 IST
Brad Pitt to return as Gerry Lane for World War Z sequel; Edward Berger to direct

Brad Pitt Photograph: (X)

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Brad Pitt is gearing up for his return as Gerry Lane in the sequel to the 2013 zombie apocalypse film World War Z. The update comes after years of delay. Read on to know more.

Brad Pitt is all set to return to the zombie apocalypse with the World War Z sequel. The original film was released more than a decade ago and became a major box-office success. The actor will reprise the role of Gerry Lane in the upcoming film being developed by Paramount Pictures.

The sequel is directed by Edward Berger, the filmmaker behind All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave. Pitt and Berger have worked together on The Riders, an upcoming A24 psychological thriller.

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Brad Pitt returns as Gerry Lane

Pitt will once again portray Gerry Lane, the former United Nations investigator who was the lead character in the original 2013 film. Details about the sequel's storyline and cast are yet to be revealed.

Dennis Kelly is writing the screenplay, and Pitt will also produce the film through his Plan B Entertainment banner alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Berger is attached as an executive producer.

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About World War Z sequel

The project has been in development for years. Plans for another World War Z film date back to shortly after the release of the first movie. Director J.A. Bayona was among the filmmakers previously linked to the project, and Paramount had once planned a 2017 release. The sequel went through several changes before the Fincher version was ultimately dropped.

The project received fresh momentum after Paramount confirmed in April that another movie in the franchise was in development.

Also read: No longer Pitt? Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox reportedly wants to drop father’s surname

Released in 2013 and directed by Marc Forster, World War Z was inspired by Max Brooks' 2006 novel World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War.

The film revolved around Gerry Lane, who travelled across different parts of the world while investigating a rapidly spreading zombie pandemic. He was drawn back into action after the outbreak threatened governments and populations across the globe.

Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, Daniella Kertesz, Fana Mokoena and David Morse also played key roles in the film.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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