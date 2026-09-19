/Brad Pitt to return as Gerry Lane for World War Z sequel; Edward Berger to direct

Brad Pitt is all set to return to the zombie apocalypse with the World War Z sequel. The original film was released more than a decade ago and became a major box-office success. The actor will reprise the role of Gerry Lane in the upcoming film being developed by Paramount Pictures.

The sequel is directed by Edward Berger, the filmmaker behind All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave. Pitt and Berger have worked together on The Riders, an upcoming A24 psychological thriller.

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Brad Pitt returns as Gerry Lane

Pitt will once again portray Gerry Lane, the former United Nations investigator who was the lead character in the original 2013 film. Details about the sequel's storyline and cast are yet to be revealed.

Dennis Kelly is writing the screenplay, and Pitt will also produce the film through his Plan B Entertainment banner alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Berger is attached as an executive producer.

About World War Z sequel

The project has been in development for years. Plans for another World War Z film date back to shortly after the release of the first movie. Director J.A. Bayona was among the filmmakers previously linked to the project, and Paramount had once planned a 2017 release. The sequel went through several changes before the Fincher version was ultimately dropped.

The project received fresh momentum after Paramount confirmed in April that another movie in the franchise was in development.

Released in 2013 and directed by Marc Forster, World War Z was inspired by Max Brooks' 2006 novel World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War.

The film revolved around Gerry Lane, who travelled across different parts of the world while investigating a rapidly spreading zombie pandemic. He was drawn back into action after the outbreak threatened governments and populations across the globe.