/No longer Pitt? Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox reportedly wants to drop father’s surname

Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, wants to remove Pitt from his name. The 24-year-old has taken a legal step to remove his father's surname after years of feud with his father, according to TMZ.

As per the reports, he has submitted court documents on Thursday, May 28, requesting to change his legal name and add his mother's name, Maddox Chivan Jolie.

The filing is still pending as the request is yet to be granted, the outlet reported. No comment has been made by Pitt and Jolie’s rep as of now.

Maddox is the eldest of Jolie and Pitt’s six children. Jolie adopted Maddox in 2002 as a single mom. However, Pitt later became his adoptive father after he and Jolie began dating and were serious about each other. However, the world is well-versed in the personal differences the Pitt has with his children after his separation from them.

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Jolie and Pitt, who split in 2016, also share Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Maddox has taken legal steps months after he dropped Pitt from his name in the credits for his mother's film Couture. The 24-year-old has worked as the assistant director. His name is mentioned simply as Maddox Jolie. Earlier, when he worked as a production assistant on Netflix’s Maria Callas biopic Maria, he was credited as Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

However, he's not the first sibling to have done this. In 2024, Vivienne dropped dad Pitt's last name and chose only to be mentioned with Jolie's surname in the playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway show, in which she has worked with her mother. Even Angelina's older daughter, Zahara, opted for her mother's maiden name as she also chose to drop Pitt. As of now, only Shiloh is the one who has dropped his father's name legally.

Earlier, Pax made his differences with father official when he penned a shocking Father's Day note, in which he called the Oscar-winning star, ''world-class a***hole!''