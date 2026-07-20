/IN PICS | Top 10 unforgettable moments from FIFA World Cup 2026

From Lionel Messi's emotional farewell to Spain's historic triumph, relive the ten unforgettable moments that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026 in this stunning photo gallery
Spain claimed the world title with a tactical masterclass, defeating defending champions Argentina. Orchestrated by a dominant Spanish midfield, the European champions controlled possession from start to finish, starving Argentina of the ball and ushering in a new era of global dominance.
Norway’s historic FIFA World Cup run captured global attention, with their unique post-victory celebrations becoming a viral sensation. Led by Martin Odegaard , the squad marked each win with a synchronized rowing routine on the pitch, a celebration that fans around the world eagerly recreated.
In Argentina’s opening match against Algeria, 38-year-old Lionel Messi silenced any doubts about his form by scoring the first FIFA World Cup hat trick of his career. In doing so, he became the oldest player in tournament history to record a hat-trick.
Argentina’s group-stage clash with a dangerous Egypt side nearly ended in disaster after Lionel Messi missed a rare penalty. But the Albiceleste produced a stunning second-half comeback, scoring three unanswered late goals to keep their World Cup campaign alive.
Cape Verde’s World Cup debut became an unforgettable fairytale thanks to 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. Against tournament favorites Spain, the veteran produced a heroic performance, denying wave after wave of attacks with 27 saves to earn an improbable 0-0 draw and send his social media following soaring to 16 million.
In a tense quarterfinal against Norway, Jude Bellingham delivered a career-defining performance for the Three Lions. The Real Madrid star inspired England’s comeback, scoring the equalizer before adding a composed second-half winner to seal a 2–1 victory.
Cristiano Ronaldo brought his legendary international career to a close after Portugal’s defeat to eventual champions Spain. As he left the pitch in tears, fans rose to their feet for a prolonged standing ovation, a fitting tribute to one of football’s greatest icons.
In one of the tournament’s most extraordinary moments, the US President called FIFA President Gianni Infantino following USMNT striker Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card in the knockout stage. FIFA subsequently invoked a probationary loophole to suspend the ban, clearing Balogun to return for the next round.
Following England’s group-stage victory over Panama, traveling supporters created one of the tournament’s most memorable moments by remaining in the stands to sing Oasis’s iconic anthem, ‘Wonderwall’, alongside the players.
Scotland’s passionate supporters became one of the tournament’s biggest viral sensations. Living up to the chant, “No Scotland, no party,” the Tartan Army took over Boston with their infectious energy, filling bars, placing traffic cones atop statues, and winning over locals with their humor, warmth, and unforgettable celebrations.