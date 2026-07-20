/FIFA 2026: BTS lights up World Cup final halftime show with 'Dynamite' performance

South Korean boy band BTS, who are busy touring the world for their Arirang world tour, delivered an electrifying performance of their record-breaking hit track Dynamite at the historic first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. The group's high-energy stage and synchronised choreography are being hailed by fans as a fitting celebration of football's biggest night.

BTS' performance at FIFA World Cup Final Halftime show goes viral

BTS brought its signature energy to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show with a thrilling performance of its global smash hit Dynamite. Performing before a packed stadium and millions of viewers worldwide, the K-pop supergroup delivered a vibrant spectacle of music, choreography and dazzling visuals, adding another unforgettable chapter to the tournament's grand finale.

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As clips from the show continue to trend online, BTS' Dynamite is already being counted among the standout moments of the 2026 World Cup. A clip from the event is going viral in which IShowSpeed is seen grooving to the k-pop boy band's track.

Netizens' reaction to BTS' FIFA Halftime show performance

Netizens flooded social media platforms expressing happiness and being proud of where they have reached in their music careers. One user wrote, "I'm so proud of them."

Another user wrote, “Born in Korea, play for the WORLD!BTS AT WORLDCUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026 #BTSHALFTIMESHOW.”

The best part of the show. FIFA knew to fly them in after their sold out concert to save the halftime show. The execution was so bad. I expected superbowl halftime standard. Their bit was the only exciting part", wrote the third X user.