/FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: When and where to watch the halftime performances

After the opening ceremony, which already dominated headlines worldwide, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set to raise the bar even higher. As football's biggest showdown takes centre stage, fans will also be treated to a star-studded spectacle featuring global icons like Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS and several other performers. With the grand finale between Argentina and Spain set to take place at the New York, New Jersey Stadium, fans are eagerly awaiting an unforgettable night of football and entertainment. Here are all the key details on where to watch the final, match timings and the star-studded performance lineup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Where to watch in India

The fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain live on ZEE5. The match will also be telecast on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2 channels for those looking to watch on television. Additionally, DD Sports is providing free coverage of the final for DD Free Dish viewers. The match will kick off in India at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, July 20.

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For international viewers, access to global free streams will vary by country. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC and ITV, while in the United States and Canada, the final will be broadcast on FOX, Telemundo, and TSN.

FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Who will perform

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show. The event will begin with the national anthem, performed by Jennifer Hudson, the EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) star.

After that, the global music stars lineup, including Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and BTS, is set to headline the halftime performance. Burna Boy will also be part of the lineup, with the show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The closing ceremony is also expected to feature several special guest appearances, including Post Malone, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, IShowSpeed, and Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who will perform alongside a star-studded lineup to conclude the event.

FIFA 2026 opening ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony turned into a global spectacle as Nora Fatehi, Tyla, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy and others delivered electrifying performances. From high-energy dance to chart-topping hits, the star-studded lineup captivated fans inside the stadium.