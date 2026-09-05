/What is Iran's Pickaxe Mountain that Trump has again threatened to bomb?

US President Donald Trump has reiterated threat to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, days after Washington targeted Iranian military targets. While speaking to reporters at the Oval office, Trump backed his months-long US military campaign against Iran, saying it was being done to stop Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"We're in five months now. And you know what we did in five months? They're not going to have a nuclear weapon; that's what we did," Trump said.

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon because if they did, you probably wouldn't be standing here very long," he added.

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While making the statement he also warned of attacking the Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, if the US detects activity there.

"We may hit Pickaxe very soon because if there was anything going on with Pickaxe," Trump said.

He also highlighted that the US intelligence was closely monitoring activity at the site. "We know everybody that's moving at Pickaxe; we know everybody that's moving everywhere all over Iran. And if anything goes bad, we hit them; we hit them hard," Trump said.

What is Iran's Pickaxe Mountain that Trump continues to threaten?