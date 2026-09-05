/What is Iran's Pickaxe Mountain that Trump has again threatened to bomb?

US President Donald Trump has reiterated threat to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, days after Washington targeted Iranian military targets. While speaking to reporters at the Oval office, Trump backed his months-long US military campaign against Iran, saying it was being done to stop Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
"We're in five months now. And you know what we did in five months? They're not going to have a nuclear weapon; that's what we did," Trump said.
"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon because if they did, you probably wouldn't be standing here very long," he added.
While making the statement he also warned of attacking the Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, if the US detects activity there.
"We may hit Pickaxe very soon because if there was anything going on with Pickaxe," Trump said.
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He also highlighted that the US intelligence was closely monitoring activity at the site. "We know everybody that's moving at Pickaxe; we know everybody that's moving everywhere all over Iran. And if anything goes bad, we hit them; we hit them hard," Trump said.
What is Iran's Pickaxe Mountain that Trump continues to threaten?
- Pickaxe Mountain is the site of Iran's heavily fortified nuclear programme that has not been the target of US and Israeli strikes
- It is near the heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility (Largest in Iran), which was bombed by both the US and Israel
- The Pickaxe Mountain site hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes
- There have been claims that some of Iran's stock of highly enriched uranium are kept at this site, which could be further enriched for use in nuclear weapons
- The site at Pickaxe Mountain, as claimed by experts, was likely chosen to protect it from air strikes
- Some analysts estimate the core of the facility to be roughly 100m (328ft) underground