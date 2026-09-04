/Missed Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur: The Movie? Here’s what the actor has to say about the film

Mirzapur: The Movie has finally in cinemas now. The highly anticipated film hit theatres worldwide on September 4. Marking the much-awaited theatrical transition of India’s biggest OTT franchise, the film brings the iconic and widely loved world of Mirzapur to the big screen for the first time. It has also brought back the original cast of Mirzapur to the screen, except Vikrant Massey, who had famously played Bablu Pandit in the first season of the series.

In the film, the role is played by Jeetendra Kumar, who has also received rave reviews for his performance.

Massey opted out of the film, and the reason for his exclusion from the film was never mentioned.

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On Friday, however, as the actor stepped out for an event, paps pointed out how many fans missed seeing him playing Bablu Pandit in the film.

The actor, in response, said, “Go watch the film; it has been well made.”

Mirzapur: The Movie has received a great response on its first day. With morning shows going houseful, the film witnessed an amazing turnout, with audiences flocking to theatres in large numbers.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

WION's review of Mirzapur: The Movie

Shomini Sen of WION writes, “Nostalgia works majorly for Mirzapur: The Movie. The film brings back almost all the actors from the first season except Vikrant Massey, who is replaced by Jeetendra Kumar as the calculative Bablu Pandit. Jeetendra fills the big shoes well and appears at home in the ensemble film. Pankaj Tripathi once again reiterates how his performance as Kaleen Bhaiya is one for the history books. Years later, Tripathi, with a stupendous repertoire of work, will still be remembered for playing the ice-cool, calculative Mafia boss in this series. But Mirzapur doesn’t belong to Tripathi alone. It is just as much Ali Fazal's and Divyendu's. Both actors are stunning in their performances.” Read the full review here