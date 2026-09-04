/Mirzapur The Movie review: Nostalgia meets high-stakes 'bhaukaal' as Kaleen Bhaiya and company take over theatres

When Mirzapur: The Movie was announced, I have to admit I was sceptical. The film, an extension of the hugely popular web series Mirzapur, was supposed to take audiences back in time, somewhere in the middle of the first season. Loyal audiences of the series have, over the years, already progressed a lot into the Mirzapur universe. Some key characters are now long dead in the series, and the trajectories of Munna, Guddu, Golu, and Kaleen Bhaiyaa have also taken very different turns. Was it necessary to make a movie and go back to the origin story again, I wondered. Happy to report that my doubts and scepticism were pleasantly put to rest as I watched Mirzapur the movie. The film takes you back in time, somewhere in the middle of the first season and introduces new characters and adds a fresh twist to the story. The result is a deeply engaging story of power and greed, but also of validation and fighting for love.

The plot of Mirzapur



Most are aware of the premise, but let's refresh your memories. Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) urf Kaleen Bhaiya runs Mirzapur. The man wields power through his legal and illegal businesses and dictates terms of the state of Purvanchal. His son, Munna (Divyenndu), pines for his father's love and validation, which seldom comes. Kaleen has more trust in Guddu and Bablu Pandit. Guddu, with his might, is the formidable shield that Kaleen needs, while Bablu's calculative and sharp brain is what the master admires. Naturally, Munna is envious of the brothers, who will go lengths to prove their loyalty just in order to get more power in the state.

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While the tussle for power with the neighbouring Jaunpur continues, a new entrant in the form of Babban Babua (Ravi Kishan) adds more drama to the power tussle. Babban wants to rule Mirzapur and wants to eliminate Kaleen and his clan. Disguised as a big seller of drugs, Babban makes an entry into Mirzapur, but will it be that easy to eliminate the formidable Akhandanand Tripathi from the throne of Mirzapur?

What works and what does not

Nostalgia works majorly for Mirzapur: The Movie. The film brings back almost all the actors from the first season except Vikrant Massey, who is replaced by Jeetendra Kumar as the calculative Bablu Pandit. Jeetendra fills the big shoes well and appears at home in the ensemble film. Pankaj Tripathi once again reiterates how his performance as Kaleen Bhaiya is one for the history books. Years later, Tripathi, with a stupendous repertoire of work, will still be remembered for playing the ice-cool, calculative Mafia boss in this series.

Divyenndu Photograph: ()

But Mirzapur doesn’t belong to Tripathi alone. It is just as much Ali Fazal's and Divyenndu's. Both actors are stunning in their performances. Ali plays the beast Guddu Pandit with such nonchalance that you forget the actor behind the character. Similarly, Divyendu as the angsty, witty Munna Bhaiya is also brilliant. Mirzapur, the series, worked for these three actors, and the film too belongs to them.

Man of the moment and the internet’s favourite meme inspiration, Ravi Kishan, too is splendid as the scheming Babban. A man who is a lover, who appears to be respectful towards women but is evil in his own way, Kishan’s character is the most interesting addition to the Mirzapur universe, and the actor makes it his own.

Mirzapur the movie also works for its ensemble cast. From Mohit Malik to Rasika Duggal, to Kulbhushan Kharbanda to Sheeba Chaddha- all the actors make the film and the universe of Mirzapur alive. Even the tiniest cameos (including one by Priyanshu Painyuli) and brief appearances are all well etched out.

Written by Puneet Krishna, the film captures the heartland and its dynamics well. You have to be familiar with the colloquial language and the way people speak in the heartland to fully enjoy the Mirzapur universe. But punchlines are in galore, and amid the violence there is sly humour that keeps you entertained.

I wish the women had more to do. Shriya Pilagoankar, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, and Sonal Chauhan have very little to do. Unlike the series, Shweta Tripathi’s role in the film is a limited one. The makers also don’t use Rasika Duggal to her full potential.

Mirzapur is an easy ride but becomes chaotic at the climax. You know how the story will pan out because you have watched the series, so the predictability can kill the surprise element slightly. The film, though, ends on a note of a possible sequel and perhaps expansion of the franchise on the big screen.

Final Verdict

Mirzapur: The Movie gives a fresh perspective to a known story. The film takes a fresh spin on love, validation, and brotherhood even as the main plot centres around the fight for the throne of Mirzapur. The film works for its music, its engaging plot and above all, its fabulous cast. Kudos to director Gurmeet Singh for making each actor deliver their best in the film.