/Influencer shows off what he claims is Apple's first foldable iPhone 18 Ultra

The foldable iPhone 18 Ultra has apparently been leaked online, with an influencer showing what he claims to be Apple's latest phone. Lewis Hilsenteger of the popular Canadian YouTube channel Unbox Therapy posted a video of the latest model alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In the video, the YouTuber says an unnamed source in China sent the phone. The user is almost sure that the device is similar to the final product. Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be announced on September 9, 2026.

The foldable iPhone, as seen in the said video, opens like other such devices. It has a screen in the front and a dual rear camera on the back. The screen inside is wider than the entire length of the phone. Nearly two million people have seen the video of what is being presented as the foldable iPhone 18 Ultra.

Accurate devices being sent to YouTuber before release

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The YouTuber said that this person who has been sending the phones to him from China has been increasingly accurate. "There's increasing accuracy coming out of China... The stuff they're sending is looking more and more like the actual finished products," he said. A user who has been following the page added that this person has provided the devices for five years, and almost all of them have turned out to be the same as the final devices that are released.

"Whoever has been supplying these mock-up phones has been accurate for 5 years straight, so I know these are actually going to be the new iPhones," the person said.

The phone has a straight edge along the crease and a curved outer edge. The one in the video is white with a matte finish, with a shiny Apple logo. A camera cutout is present in the top left corner. Apple also seems to have changed the position of the volume buttons, moving them to the top from the side. Two buttons, presumably the unlock and action buttons, are on the side.