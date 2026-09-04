/Mirzapur: The Movie X review: ‘Peak Mass Entertainer', netizens praise Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's thriller

The ‘Bhaukaal’ has finally arrived on the big screen. After building immense anticipation among fans on OTT platform, Mirzapur: The Movie has hit cinemas, bringing back its iconic characters, intense rivalries, and power-packed drama. With audiences eager to see the next chapter of the beloved franchise unfold, the first shows have already sparked conversations online, with moviegoers sharing their reactions on social media, especially X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mirzapur: The Movie X review

After months of anticipation, Mirzapur: The Movie has finally hit theatres, with many viewers posting reviews on social media. After the first-day-first-show, moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the big-screen adaptation, which brings back the franchise's signature blend of crime, politics, and power struggles.

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One X user wrote in Hindi, "Dekho zyada gyaan hum denge nahi, series ke fan ho toh jaldi jaake dekh lo. Maza aana confirm maaniye." (Look, I won't give you too much advice. If you're a fan of the series, go and watch it soon. Confirmed, you will enjoy)

Another X user wrote, "A BLOCKBUSTER. Nothing can stop this mental madness at the Box Office. The climax and the buildup is excellent & Shoorveer song in BG made it look so damn good. An unexpected tale with an outstanding post-credit scene, that Saanson Ki Mala."

One more user praised the film for the immense entertainment it provided on the big screen. It also emphasised the outstanding performances of Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan. The review read, "Mirzapur: The Movie doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to entertainment. Pankaj tripathi mass, Ravi Kishan’s entry as Babbua Yadav instantly breathes new life into the story, adding the punch and energy the narrative needed. #Mirzapur."

One moviegoer lauded the movie and powerful storytelling, calling it a worthy big-screen adaptation of the popular series. The review read, "PEAK MASS ENTERTAINER... The iconic web series gets a big-screen upgrade – and the result is a roaring, ruthless, razor-sharp entertainer that works big time... SURE-SHOT HIT. #MirzapurTheMovieReview."

It further continued, "This is IMPORTANT... #MirzapurTheMovie doesn't feel like a stretched-out episode of the series... IT FEELS LIKE A FILM – larger, louder, and far more cinematic, while retaining the raw flavour, attitude, and spirit that made the web series a phenomenon."

One X user praised the film’s first half and highlighted Ravi Kishan’s casting, writing, "That first half was already fire, but the casting of Lord Ravi Kishan takes it to another level."

Another X user jotted a review which read, "#MirzapurTheMovie is a decent one that doesn't deliver something big or dissapoint you. But makes you want more from the #Mirzapur world."

It further continued, "1st half was good. The 2nd half was a bit disappointing. That climax could've been handled better because it had potential to give 2x high."

One die-hard Mirzapur fan shared their excitement about the franchise, writing, "I’ve watched all the seasons of #Mirzapur and honestly, I’m a huge fan of the series. Now watching #MirzapurTheMovie. Really excited to see how it feels on the big screen. Let’s go!"

Praising the film as a complete entertainer, one X user wrote, "Done with #MirzapurTheMovie. What an entertainer. Full Review in a while."

It further added, "Also, the #Mahakali first glimpse looks POWERFUL on the big screens. Yes, it was played before the film. And the response was very good. We are in for a huge surprise in January 2027. And Congrats to Mirzapur makers. The Hindi heartland needed this one. "

Another user wrote a review highlighting Kishan’s esteemed performance. It read, “Politics, Webseries, Movies, Memes... Ravi Kishan is a legend."

WION's review of Mirzapur: The Movie

According to WION's Shomini Sen, “Mirzapur: The Movie gives a fresh perspective to a known story. The film takes a fresh spin on love, validation, and brotherhood even as the main plot centres around the fight for the throne of Mirzapur. The film works for its music, its engaging plot and above all, its fabulous cast. Kudos to director Gurmeet Singh for making each actor deliver their best in the film. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of the series or not; go watch Mirzapur: The Movie. It's full paisa vasool entertainment.” Read the full review of Mirzapur: The Movie here.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie brings the hit Amazon Prime Video crime-thriller series to the big screen. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the 3-hour-and-17-minute narrative follows Bablu (Jitendra Kumar) and Guddu (Ali Fazal), who work under Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) while still clashing heavily with his hot-headed son, Munna (Divyenndu).