The Ebola virus has continued to spread across Congo leading to death toll cross 3,000. In the wake of the virus spreading rapidly and toll mounting, authorities in eastern Congo are shifting to a village-centred approach, Africa’s top public health agency said Thursday.

According to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak is yet to peak. Since being declared in mid-May, the virus has spread from three health zones to 60, with 6,250 cases, including 3,039 deaths. The reasons for the spread and mounting toll is largely being attributed to insecurity, displacement and intense population movements.

So, what are the challenges that Congo is facing to curb the spread?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Community-based surveillance that helps in quickly raise alerts to detect, track and slow the spread of the virus is limited, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Delays in detection, reluctance to report cases and inadequate community engagement are big contributing factors in rising death toll

According to Africa CDC data, about 63% of deaths recorded in the past week occurred outside Ebola treatment centers

Contact-tracing has been extremely poor across the six provinces affected by the virus outbreak

Though, treatment centers expanded isolation capacity to more than 1,300 beds in late August, more treatment and isolation centers and beds are needed in affected health zones to prepare for cases that have yet to be detected.

Laboratory testing capacity is limited and therefore needs to be expanded in order to promptly identify cases and treat patients. According to World Health Organization several treatment and transit centres in North Kivu, the second-most affected province, lacked sufficient options to refer patients to specialized facilities