/'This is great': Trump hails Syria's push for alternative to Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war

US President Donald Trump has backed Syria’s proposal to emerge as an alternative transit corridor to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Iran war, calling the idea “GREAT!” Trump’s response came after a recent media report highlighted Syria’s efforts to position itself as a new overland route for the movement of oil and other goods, potentially reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The development comes as tensions surrounding the key maritime chokepoint continue to escalate. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, and the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran has intensified concerns over the security and continuity of maritime shipments through the waterway.

Syria’s overland route

According to a report by The Washington Post, Syria’s push began in April with a trial run involving trucks transporting supplies between refineries in southern Iraq and the Syrian port of Baniyas on the Mediterranean coast. The overland route gained momentum following the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered a conflict that has now entered its sixth month. As the war intensified, Tehran tightened its control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Syria, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is now seeking to use its Mediterranean coastline and links to European markets to establish itself as an alternative route for energy and commercial shipments. The proposal would effectively position Baniyas as a gateway connecting Iraq’s oil-producing regions with Mediterranean shipping routes and, ultimately, European markets.

Pipeline plans gain momentum

The Syrian proposal is not limited to trucking. The Trump administration has also endorsed a Chevron-led pipeline project aimed at creating a major alternative energy route between Iraq and Syria. The proposed pipeline would transport up to 2 million barrels of crude oil per day between Basra in Iraq and Baniyas on Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

The planned infrastructure, however, will not be available immediately. The project is expected to take at least two and a half years to complete.

With an estimated cost of $5.7 billion and a length of around 1,000 miles, the pipeline would represent a major investment in regional energy infrastructure. While the proposed route would not have the capacity to completely replace tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, it could provide another option for moving crude and diversify energy supply routes.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global energy markets, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Any prolonged disruption to the waterway could have significant consequences for oil supplies, shipping costs and global energy prices. Against that backdrop, Syria’s push to establish an alternative corridor has attracted interest from foreign governments and major energy companies.