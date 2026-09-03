/Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat after crew member falls sick. What really happened?

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday (Sep 3) after a crew member required urgent medical attention, the airline said. IndiGo flight 6E 1302, which was operating from Doha to Bengaluru, was diverted to Muscat after a crew member had a medical emergency, the airline said in a statement.
Also read: Six detained after alleged vandalism at Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street TMC office in Kolkata
The crew member was attended to by a medical team after the aircraft landed in Muscat and is now feeling better, IndiGo said. The airline said an alternate aircraft and a new set of crew members had been arranged to take the passengers to Bengaluru.
Passengers on board the diverted flight are currently waiting in Muscat for their onward journey. IndiGo said it is providing refreshments and regular updates to passengers while arrangements are being made for the replacement aircraft.
Trending Stories
The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused by the diversion and said it was making efforts to minimise disruption to passengers.
“The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo,” the airline said.