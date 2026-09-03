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Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat after crew member falls sick. What really happened?

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 13:32 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 13:32 IST
Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat after crew member falls sick. What really happened?

Image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru diverted to Muscat after a crew member suffered a medical emergency. Passengers received refreshments while waiting for a replacement aircraft and crew.

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday (Sep 3) after a crew member required urgent medical attention, the airline said. IndiGo flight 6E 1302, which was operating from Doha to Bengaluru, was diverted to Muscat after a crew member had a medical emergency, the airline said in a statement.

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The crew member was attended to by a medical team after the aircraft landed in Muscat and is now feeling better, IndiGo said. The airline said an alternate aircraft and a new set of crew members had been arranged to take the passengers to Bengaluru.

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Passengers on board the diverted flight are currently waiting in Muscat for their onward journey. IndiGo said it is providing refreshments and regular updates to passengers while arrangements are being made for the replacement aircraft.

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The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused by the diversion and said it was making efforts to minimise disruption to passengers.

“The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo,” the airline said.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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