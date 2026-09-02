/‘Alarming apathy’: India demands probe, restoration of century old Hindu temple destroyed in Pakistan

India on Wednesday (September 2) strongly condemned the reported destruction of a historic Hindu temple in Siraj village in Pakistan’s Narowal district, calling it a “reprehensible act of vandalism” against a century-old minority place of worship.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed concern over the incident and criticised the apparent failure of local authorities to protect the temple.

"We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan. "We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century-old minority place of worship," Jaiswal said.

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Jaiswal said the reported destruction also highlights the continuing difficulties faced by religious minorities in Pakistan and the protection of their places of worship.

"The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming," Jaiswal added. "Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan."

New Delhi called on Pakistan to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible. India also urged Islamabad to restore the damaged religious site and ensure the protection of minority communities and their cultural heritage.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," He stated.

"Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he added.

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the century-old Hindu temple was demolished on August 21.

A minority rights group told Dawn that the structure was deliberately demolished to make way for the expansion of an adjoining seminary. However, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) claimed that the temple collapsed following heavy rainfall.

The Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), which works for minority rights, alleged that a group demolished the temple and removed bricks, metal fittings from the dome and other material from the site.

PMMP Chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra and some local residents met the Punjab additional home secretary on August 28, according to Dawn. They submitted a written application seeking action against those responsible for the demolition and officials accused of failing to protect the religious site.

Shrinking number of minority religious sites

The incident comes amid concerns over the condition of Hindu and Sikh religious sites in Pakistan. A report presented before the Parliamentary Committee on Minority Caucus stated that only 37 of the 1,817 Hindu temples and Sikh gurdwaras across Pakistan remain operational.

The data also highlighted concerns over the condition of centuries-old places of worship, citing poor government maintenance and a declining population of Hindu and Sikh communities.