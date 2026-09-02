/Peptide parties: Why you should not fall for this gimmick despite the celebrity buzz

Peptide parties have been attracting biohackers and longevity groups in parts of the world. The trend started in San Francisco and reached India, where the first such gathering was scheduled to happen in Bengaluru on August 29, 2026, but was cancelled following an enquiry by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration. What are peptide parties and why are they becoming a rage among health and beauty enthusiasts?

What are peptides?

"Peptides are constituted of small amino acid chains that act as communicators in the skin. They can assist the body in producing collagen and elastin, the proteins that give skin its firmness and elasticity," Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant Dermatologist, Artemis Hospitals, says. "Regular use of peptide products may improve the appearance of fine lines, dryness and rough texture."

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Besides skincare, peptides have also been found to influence processes like recovery, immune function, muscle growth, tissue repair, metabolism, appetite, as well as regeneration. "What makes it even more exciting is that they can potentially create targeted biological effects that are mostly quite difficult to achieve through a single supplement or food alone," says Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner and certified breathwork practitioner and Founder & CEO of iThrive.

What happens at peptide parties?

They are mostly invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness influencers and others discuss, sample, and promote peptide-based products. These events position themselves as the futuristic crossroad of networking, longevity science, and biohacking. They promise "peptide tastings" and also oral or topical sampling of synthetic amino acid chains, from liquid drops to powders or face serums.

They talk about multiple unapproved or experimental peptides which target specific goals like anti-ageing, rapid injury recovery, fat loss, or cognitive enhancement. Companies in the peptide business use it as a platform to pitch these compounds, biohacking tools, or wellness lines.

Bengaluru peptide party

The event in India was to take place in Koramangala in Bengaluru. Health officials tried to gain an invite to the event but failed. They then reached out to the organisers, M/s Upsurge Labs LLP, asking for relevant papers, before announcing that the party stands cancelled as people questioned such an event where safety and regulation were being ignored.

Why the obsession over peptides?

Celebrities like Joe Rogan and Gwyneth Paltrow, and biohacker Bryan Johnson, have openly talked about peptides. Paltrow has frequently said that she uses peptide injections and IV therapies (including NAD+ and targeted amino acid chains) for energy, cellular recovery, and anti-ageing.

Mugdha says people are no longer only asking, “How do I lose weight?” They are asking how to recover better, age well, build muscle, improve energy and extend healthspan. This is where peptides enter the scene. "Their effects can often feel far more tangible than simply adding another supplement to your routine. When people start seeing changes in recovery, performance, body composition or other aspects of health, naturally the interest grows," she says.

Why peptide parties are dangerous

Dr Shifa says peptides are a huge buzzword in the beauty industry today. Brands are promoting them as a new ingredient that can help with skin structure and repair. Social media has also helped to turn technical ingredients into consumer trends in skincare. However, it is important to bear in mind that injecting peptide products without medical supervision, something that reportedly happens at these parties, can be dangerous.

"Some of the peptides are still under study and not for general use. Injecting them without proper training can also increase the risk of infection, allergic reactions, and other side effects," she says.

"Just because peptides are becoming a buzzword clearly does not mean that every person needs them or should start experimenting with them," says Mugdha. "If someone has an underlying tendency towards abnormal growth, certain cancers, cysts or other conditions that require careful evaluation, peptide therapy may not be appropriate or may require significant caution," she added. "Peptide therapy should be personalised and not copied from someone's social media protocol."