/MS Dhoni-CSK Fallout? Report claims failed stake sale talks triggered rift

In a strange development surrounding one of IPL’s greatest teams, its veteran captain's falling out with the franchise has made headlines. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and its former skipper MS Dhoni have reportedly disagreed over honouring each other's demands during a failed discussion about CSK's stake sales. Dhoni and CSK have been synonymous since the competition’s inception in 2008. Since Dhoni took over CSK’s captaincy from day one and led them to an unprecedented run for nearly 15 years, winning five titles and several across the now-defunct Champions League competition, no one thought a day would come when the two would differ over any point.



While Dhoni remains an active CSK player, having last featured in the 2025 edition, he aims to bolster his affiliation with the star IPL franchise by acquiring a stake in the team. However, after talks between the team management and Thala fell through, speculation about their ties was raised.

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A Cricblogger report, also carried out by several publications, suggests that Dhoni intended to acquire a 25% stake in the franchise, but the team owners were willing to offer him only 3%. Dhoni then reduced his demand to 20%, only for the owners to offer a per cent increase in the counteroffer. Dhoni, however, further reduced the number to 18%, but CSK’s final counteroffer of 5.5% led to the breakdown.



“Dhoni wanted to buy a stake. He wasn’t asking for it for free, but the CSK management thought otherwise," a source close to the information said, as quoted in the report.

What is next for Dhoni and CSK?

Dhoni is CSK’s most-capped player, having featured most times for the franchise, barring the last one. A stiff and persistent calf injury kept him out of action from IPL 2026, where CSK failed to reach the playoffs. Even though his playing days are numbered due to his age and fitness, this latest episode would likely determine his future ahead of IPL 2027.

