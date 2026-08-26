/'Don't let them get away': Manjrekar urges harsher punishments for Jaiswal, Vaibhav

Cricketer-turned-broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the BCCI and ICC to make examples of Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their outbursts over dismissals and send-offs. In the space of a couple of months, the two have made headlines for loudly reacting against separate Sri Lankan teams, with Jaiswal’s instance taking place on day one of the ongoing second Test in Colombo. While Jaiswal and Sri Lankan seamer Asitha Fernando were slapped with a 25% fine on their match fees and handed a demerit point each, Manjrekar feels the punishment should be stricter.

What happened between Jaiswal and Asitha?

Just after Asitha’s almost unplayable incoming delivery crashed into the wickets, dismissing the well-set Indian opener for 45, Jaiswal stood there in disbelief. As soon as he began walking towards the pavilion, he immediately turned and charged towards Asitha, who had also animatedly celebrated Jaiswal’s wicket.



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Tensions arose as the two faced off, only for Jaiswal to take it far by deliberately going for a physical touch by placing his helmet towards Asitha’s face.

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The remaining Sri Lankan players quickly intervened and separated the two. The match referee found both guilty of breaching ICC’s code of conduct and slapped them with respective fines.

“Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).” As a result, Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee and were handed one demerit point each,” an official ICC statement read.



In another incident, batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too became a talking point following a super over loss (playing for India A) against Sri Lanka A in mid-June. After the scores were tied and Sri Lanka A scored 16 in six balls, India A failed to complete the chase, with Sooryavanshi at the crease.



Moments later, he was on record getting involved in a physical altercation with a Sri Lanka A player. Sooryavanshi then walked back in anger, making hand gestures and expressing his frustration at being unable to help his team win the match.

Manjrekar’s take on this matter

Taking to his X handle, Manjrekar wrote, “Dear @icc & @bcci…Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too.🙏”