/Border row erupts in Europe after Ceuta crossings, Spain imposes border controls on Italy

Spain announced on Friday that it would introduce temporary border checks on travellers arriving from Italy, escalating a dispute between the two European countries over migration controls.

The checks will begin at midnight on Saturday and remain in place until September 7, Spain's interior ministry said. The ministry said the decision came "amid the persistent irregular migration pressure" facing Italy.

The move followed Italy's decision to impose similar measures on travellers from Spain after a mass influx of migrants into Ceuta. Spain had earlier warned that it could take countermeasures if Rome did not quickly remove its checks. Italy rejected the demand.

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The dispute has created an unusual rift between two European Union and NATO allies. It began after tens of thousands of people crossed from Morocco into Spain's North African territory of Ceuta on July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented and deadly rush.

Ceuta crossings trigger crisis

The sudden influx of around 60,000 migrants from Morocco into Ceuta has created a major challenge for Spain and raised concerns across the European Union.

The number of arrivals was particularly significant compared with Ceuta's population of around 80,000. Local regional president Juan Jesus Vivas estimated that nearly 60,000 people entered the Spanish territory over two or three days.

Madrid responded by increasing security in the enclave. Spain deployed troops and additional police personnel, along with divers, drones and boats.

Most of the migrants who entered the territory have since returned to Morocco. At least 67 people died during the latest surge in crossings.

The scale of the movement also prompted concern among EU members. Leaders from 22 of the bloc's 27 countries called for urgent talks between EU interior ministers to coordinate a response and prevent further uncontrolled crossings.

Italy and Spain clash over border controls

Italy took a tough position following the arrivals and called for Spain to be suspended from the Schengen zone. Rome also imposed a one-month suspension of visa-free travel under the Schengen arrangement with Spain.

Madrid strongly criticised the decision and described it as "unfair, contrary to the EU's interests and discriminatory for the Spanish population".

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called the move "a torpedo fired at the hull of European unity."

"We urge the government of Italy to rectify, put an end to the checks and treat Spaniards like other European citizens," the Spanish government said.

Spain also warned that it would take "proportional measures" by Sunday if Italy did not withdraw its border checks.

With Rome refusing to immediately lift the measures, Madrid announced its own temporary checks, bringing the migration dispute into a wider confrontation over movement within Europe.