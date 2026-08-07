/‘We are ready to talk’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reaches out to protesting students

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to JPSC and JSSC aspirants protesting in Ranchi, saying his government is ready for dialogue and committed to introducing reforms in the recruitment system.

The statement came as students continued their agitation at Jaipal Singh Stadium over recruitment examinations in the state. Soren said the government wants to understand the concerns raised by the aspirants and has already established a communication channel.

"We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," CM Soren said.

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Soren also stressed the need for changes in the system to address the concerns of students.

"Our goal is to move forward with significant, robust reforms that address these student aspirations in a manner that aligns with their needs."

Jairam Mahato raises questions over exam process

Devendra Nath Mahto, a 35-year-old student activist affiliated with the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), has been on a hunger strike as part of the ongoing movement. Party MLA Jairam Mahato also raised questions about the integrity of the selection process, citing a case involving the JPSC preliminary examination and its connection to the JSSC CGL results.

"The demand is regarding the JPSC preliminary examination. The accused person in this matter had cleared the JSSC CGL examination with second rank, and several members of his family had also passed the exam," Mahato alleged.



Mahato called for a detailed investigation into the candidate's examination history and the company involved in conducting the tests.

"Therefore, all examinations in which he appeared, as well as those conducted by the concerned company, should be investigated," he asserted.

The protests have focused on demands related to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. The issue has also drawn political attention as aspirants continue to press the state government to address their grievances.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to JPSC and JSSC aspirants over the phone on Thursday.

According to JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, the protesting students have formed an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government. The delegation includes eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has also warned that he could go on a hunger strike if the state administration fails to resolve the recruitment and paper leak controversies.

Dubey said he would first seek permission from the BJP before taking the step.

"Parliament is in session until the 13th. If a decision is not taken by then, a hunger strike is something that requires permission from the party. I have asked the party president for permission. If I receive that permission, I will go on a hunger strike thereafter after the 13th."