/Ajinkya Rahane opens up on joining ETPL after India retirement

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed that talks about joining the inaugural European T20 Premier League began on the same day he announced his international retirement. Rahane will represent Amsterdam Flames in the franchise league, which will be held in Ireland and the Netherlands from Aug 26 to Sep 20.

Speaking to PTI in an interview arranged by the ETPL, Rahane said the opportunity came soon after his retirement and made him think about the next phase of his career.

“When I announced my retirement, I think the same day this opportunity came up. I took a day to probably think through it. Steve (Waugh), personally, called me and asked me if I’m interested to play for his team,” Rahane said.

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The 38-year-old said a call from former Australia captain Steve Waugh had a major influence on his decision to join the Amsterdam-based team.

“I’ve got a lot of experience after playing cricket for so many years with a certain attitude and mindset. I thought it’s a great opportunity for me to go out there, probably create an impact globally and share my experience with other players. So I’m really looking forward to this stint with the ETPL,” he added.

Rahane also feels that the ETPL could help cricket grow further in Europe, especially in Ireland and the Netherlands. Both countries have made steady progress in international cricket.

“Ireland recently won the series against India. Netherlands, again, on and off, they’ve been doing really well. I’ve played many matches against them, especially in World Cups. The passion they have for cricket and their hunger to learn and improve is amazing,” he said.

According to Rahane, the biggest advantage of the league will be the exposure it gives to local players, as international stars such as Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh are expected to feature in the tournament.

Coaching greats Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden are also linked with the competition. Rahane believes this will give young European cricketers a valuable chance to learn and improve.

“This gives them exposure to play with international players. When you play with international players, individually you learn a lot. That’s why I said this is a great platform for them,” Rahane said.

“You never know which door will open for the players. It is a great start.”

Waugh's endorsement

Steve Waugh, the co-founder and Chief Cricket Officer of Amsterdam Flames, is also pleased with Rahane’s arrival. He believes the former India captain has the qualities the franchise wants to promote.

“Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer - skill, resilience, humility and leadership,” Waugh said.

“I’ve seen first-hand the composure and leadership he brings under pressure, and those qualities help shape winning cultures. His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe’s premier cricket clubs.”

Amsterdam Flames CEO Tim Thomas also welcomed the signing and called it an important moment for the franchise.