/Primetime trailer: Robert Pattinson channels Chris Hansen in A24's dark crime thriller

Robert Pattinson is on roll! The actor who is basking in the success of latest film The Odyssey, the Hollywood actor is taking on one of American television's most recognisable true-crime figures. A24 has unveiled the latest trailer for Primetime, with Pattinson transforming into journalist Chris Hansen, the host of the controversial To Catch a Predator. The film takes audiences back to the mid-2000s as Hansen's televised sting operations become a major cultural phenomenon.

Trailer of Primetime; netizens' reaction

Robert Pattinson is almost unrecognisable as Chris Hansen in the latest trailer for A24's Primetime, a dark drama-thriller inspired by the rise of the controversial television series To Catch a Predator. The trailer presents Hansen as an ambitious television journalist whose pursuit of bigger ratings becomes increasingly intertwined with the spectacle surrounding the investigations.

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Pattinson's transformation is one of the trailer's biggest talking points. Beyond recreating Hansen's appearance, the actor adopts his distinctive voice and mannerisms, giving the character an eerie authenticity. Soon after the release of the trailer, fans flooded the comment section, praising the Pattinson's transformation and acting skills. One user wrote, "Freaking me out, kinda sounds like ghostface from Scream."

Another user wrote, "Oh he did well with his vocal...didn't expect that."

"He is a generational actor for a fact", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “Dude has the vocal chameleon trait of a goated actor VA except he's doing it in live action. Genrational talent.”

What is Robert Pattinson's Primetime based on?

In the biographical crime thriller Primetime, Robert Pattinson stars as the infamous Dateline NBC host Chris Hansen, chronicling the 2006 height and media obsession behind To Catch a Predator. Set in 2006, the film follows Chris Hansen's descent into a ratings-obsessed media frenzy as his segment shifts to a high-profile primetime slot.

To Catch a Predator aired on Dateline NBC from 2004 to 2007. It featured undercover sting operations across the United States, working with law enforcement and decoys posing as minors online to identify adults seeking to meet them in person. The series aired only 20 episodes during its run, but it became a major cultural touchstone. Years after it ended, it continued to circulate widely through YouTube clips and internet references.