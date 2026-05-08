/The Batman 2: Matt Reeves teases first look of Robert Pattinson starrer, hints at new villain

One of the most anticipated films, The Batman 2, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, fans are eagerly waiting for. The continuation of the first film and The Penguin series, it carries Matt Reeves' gritty, grounded saga focusing on Bruce Wayne's evolution deeper into his role as a detective while tackling structural corruption. Much to the excitement of fans, filmmaker Matt Reeves gives a sneak peek of the sequel.

First glimpse of The Batman 2 teased by Matt Reeves

Taking to his X profile, the director of the the sequel to The Batman, Matt Reeves, reshared a post of

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page Matt Reeves' Perfect Shots, which showcased the first glimpse from the film. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "And so it does."

Fans excitedly flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "The hype for this movie is unmatched." Another user wrote, "Can't wait for my GOAT to return. The Bat signal at the end of The Penguin finale has been keeping me up at night!!!" “Reeves is cooking with snow tyres. I just hope Batman's sneeze doesn't freeze before the actual release date,” wrote the third user.

Reports suggest that with The Penguin TV show having ended in the winter, the 2027 sequel will pick up shortly after the conclusion of the HBO drama. Reportedly, Screen Rant states that the principal photography is set to start in June. Although the official announcement of the villain has not been made yet, it leaves the door open for Mister Freeze to potentially show up in the installment.

All about The Batman

The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson in the titular role was released in 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay he wrote with Peter Craig, it is a reboot of the Batman film franchise. Reeves and Dylan Clark produced the film for DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Batman tells the story of Robert Pattinson, who stars as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in which Batman, in his second year fighting crime in Gotham City, uncovers corruption with ties to his own family while pursuing the Riddler, a mysterious serial killer targeting the city's elite.