/Is Bucky Barnes dying in Avengers: Doomsday? Sebastian Stan's Batman role fuels theory

Is Sebastian Stan entering Gotham City? We are not, but reports suggest so. The Oscar-nominated actor is reportedly in talks to join Robert Pattinson in the much-awaited The Batman Part II.

Stan entering the DC universe would be one of the most exciting pieces of news for his fans, and one that many are eagerly looking forward to.

Sebastian Stan to Join Robert Pattinson in The Batman 2?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Stan is not new to the world of superheroes and villains. He has already played the role of Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in several Marvel movies, with his most recent appearance in Thunderbolts.

As news broke that Stan may be joining Pattinson in Gotham City, fans were quick to speculate about which character he might play in the upcoming movie, whether he would be on Bruce Wayne’s team or in an opposite team.

However, this has also led fans to discuss Bucky Barnes’ fate in the MCU. The production dates for The Batman: Part II reportedly overlap with Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The DC movie is set to begin filming in spring 2026, while Secret Wars production is expected to start in the summer. This overlap in Stan’s schedule has led many fans to question his fate in the Marvel franchise.

One user wrote,''THE BATMAN PART II and AVENGERS: SECRET WARS will be shooting at the same time on different continents. I suddenly don’t love Bucky’s chances of surviving DOOMSDAY.''

"I told y'all all the Thunderbolts besides Yelena are dying, with Sentry being on the thinnest of ice," another fan wrote on X as she hinted at how the new batch of Avengers are going to fight Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. And it would be interesting to see who will survive in this war or not.

"I JUST GOT THE THUNDERBOLTS, MAN. I JUSTTTTT GOT MY NEW FAMILY AND THEY'RE GONNA TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME,''

However, there is no confirmation on this from the DC yet.

What do we know about Batman II?

Directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, the movie is another exciting project that fans have been waiting for.

And apart from Stan, Variety has also learned that Barry Keoghan is reprising the role of the Joker. Another addition to the casting is Scarlett Johansson. However, which role she would play is a secret.

Colin Farrell will reprise Oz Cobb. However, Zoë Kravitz, who played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the first film, is reportedly not returning to play the role.