Iran may be able to endure international sanctions, but it cannot achieve long-term economic development without reconnecting to the global financial system, the country’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy has said.

Speaking to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), Hamid Ghanbari said sanctions continued to obstruct Iran’s economic ambitions by restricting access to international banking and finance.

“Perhaps it is possible to survive, but living is another matter,” Ghanbari said, stressing that sanctions had prevented sustained economic growth, the establishment of new factories and the financing of major infrastructure and development projects.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He said that while Iran had adopted temporary measures to keep trade flowing despite sanctions, such steps were no substitute for restoring full access to the international financial and banking system.

Ghanbari said lifting sanctions must remain a national priority, warning that without reintegration into global financial networks, Iran would struggle to secure the investment and financing needed for long-term economic progress.