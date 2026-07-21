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‘Iran can survive sanctions, but can’t truly live’: Dy FM warns of economic cost of war

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:19 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:19 IST
‘Iran can survive sanctions, but can’t truly live’: Dy FM warns of economic cost of war

A woman rides a motorcycle past a banner of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at Valiasr Square in Tehran on July 19, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister warns that while the country can endure sanctions to survive, long-term economic development and growth require urgent reconnection to the global financial system.

Iran may be able to endure international sanctions, but it cannot achieve long-term economic development without reconnecting to the global financial system, the country’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy has said.

Speaking to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), Hamid Ghanbari said sanctions continued to obstruct Iran’s economic ambitions by restricting access to international banking and finance.

“Perhaps it is possible to survive, but living is another matter,” Ghanbari said, stressing that sanctions had prevented sustained economic growth, the establishment of new factories and the financing of major infrastructure and development projects.

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He said that while Iran had adopted temporary measures to keep trade flowing despite sanctions, such steps were no substitute for restoring full access to the international financial and banking system.

Ghanbari said lifting sanctions must remain a national priority, warning that without reintegration into global financial networks, Iran would struggle to secure the investment and financing needed for long-term economic progress.

His remarks come as Tehran continues to seek relief from sanctions that have weighed heavily on its economy, limiting foreign investment, trade and access to international markets.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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