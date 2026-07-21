/'Now come to us': CJP resumes protest after Parliament march violence, calls meeting with Nadda 'waste of time'

A day after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Parliament march plans ended in chaos and clashes, they have resumed their protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. While they alleged that Delhi Police dismantled their stage, they were supported by students and they renewed the call for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This came a day after they met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda and submitted their written demands. Speaking to reporters, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, who met Nadda the previous day, said that it was a “waste of time,” adding that next time the government minister or any representative will have to come to the protest site to speak to them.

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What we know about Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike?

This also comes after CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and three students from AISA ended their hunger strike on the day of Parliament march. However, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in Safdargunj Hospital, resumed his indefinite fast citing police brutality on students who attempted to march to the Parliament demanding accountability of the paper leaks in examinations.

"Hopefully, the government will fix the accountability of the education minister before that. I am touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation, and I appeal to the government and the police to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before parliament today or tomorrow," the activist from Ladakh added.

What we know about CJP meeting with Nadda?

"No response has come from them. Next time, we will not talk to them till they come to the protest site. If they do not value our time, we also don't value theirs," Ranka said. CJP spokesperson Ranka and Saurav Das met Union minister Nadda on Jul 20 afternoon seeking time to consult the government leadership on the party's demands. They also submitted their demands - which included - immediate release of Wangchuk from hospital, resignation of Pradhan and financial aid to families of NEET students who died by suicide.

After the meeting, Nadda in a post said, “This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.”