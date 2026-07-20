/Lathi-charge, tear gas, commuters jumping metro gates: Videos show what's happening at CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march

As thousands gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and began marching towards the Parliament of India as per the scheduled “Sansad Chalo” march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), several videos from the location surfaced that showed Delhi Police using force against the protesters, even as they denied it. Amid strict security in place, several commuters were also seen jumping over the closed entry and exit security gates of the metro stations that remained shut as more and more protesters joined the march. The police, however, said in a statement, that there had been no “sporadic use of violence” at the protest site, adding that things were being handled professionally.

On the other hand, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and three All India Students’ Association (AISA) students ended their fast, with CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka confirming that they are on their way to meet Union Minister JP Nadda. Reports also claimed that Union Minister Amit Shah met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as Monsoon Session of the Parliament began. Both Houses of the Parliament has been adjourned twice amid Opposition ruckus on several matters including the NEET paper leak and Ram Temple donation scam.

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Police say ‘no force used against protesters’

In a statement, Delhi Police said, "Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings, and, to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site," the police said. Some reports also said that internet was snapped as protesters formed a human chain, while the march being stalled.In the videos, the Delhi Police were seen using sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of protesters marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar

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