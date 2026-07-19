/Tulsi Gabbard's brother Batarti accused of luring children to hotel room in Hawaii

Batarti Gabbard, brother of the former United States Director of National Intelligence, has been accused of attempting to lure children into a hotel room. He approached a group of children near a pool area in a Hawaii's Waikiki hotel on July 12 and offered them cash and chewing gum for accompanying him to the hotel room. He was charged in connection with the “stranger danger incident” on July 17, Honolulu police said.

“At about 2:00 pm, an unknown man allegedly approached several children, including a 9-year-old boy, and offered them gum and money to accompany him to his hotel room,” said the Honolulu Police Department. He also enquired and noted down the names of the children in a notebook. A 42-year-old woman alerted the police about his activity. In an unrelated case, he was arrested on separate theft charges on July 16, 2026. He pleaded not guilty to the theft charge and was released on that matter.

The 55-year-old Batarti Gabbard is also known by his Hindu name Bhakti Gabbard. He is the older brother of former US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the son of Hawaii State Senator Mike Gabbard. Batarti had been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, according to his wife, Kimberly Gabbard. She had recently filed a protective order following his “erratic, impulsive and bizarre behaviour” at the Ala Moana Centre on July 11.

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“Bhakti has had mental issues in the past but has been doing well for the last 10 years,” said Mike and his wife, Carol Gabbard, addressing the allegations against their son.

They continued, “His wife kicked him out of the house, so he’s been sleeping on the streets. He gave away his car to a homeless person, lost his ID and phone and has no money. He’s renamed himself, Batarti, and also Jim Morrison Jr, as he’s having delusions of being a rock star.”

“Bhakti told the doctor they would find cocaine, ice and pot in his blood tests. And this evening, he was admitted for a 72-hour hold at Queen’s, while they continue to monitor him and decide next steps,” said the couple. He is now held in the Queen’s Medical Centre for a 72-hour psychiatric hold and evaluation. He will be back in court on August 14 for this incident