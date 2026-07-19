/Delhi HC refuses to shift Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital, denies interim relief

Delhi High Court denied interim relief to Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk and refused to transfer him to a private hospital. In an urgent hearing on Sunday, the Delhi High Court announced that he is to remain at Safdarjung Hospital, and termed his forceful removal from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar as “not arbitrary", given his deteriorating health after weeks of fasting.

“Sonam Wangchuk is receiving the required medical care at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable. While his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, it requires close monitoring," Safdarjung Hospital authorities said. A multidisciplinary team of experts from Safdarjung Hospital and Delhi AIIMS is supervising his treatment, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital.

Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing a plea by Wanghuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, seeking his transfer from the government hospital to a hospital of his choice. She alleged a lack of transparency, as the Safdarjung Hospital refused to share Wangchuk's medical reports.

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“It cannot be said that any force is being used against Wangchuk, or his bodily autonomy is being violated in any manner,” observed the court. The court issued notice to the centre and directed it to file a report within three days.

"Since doctors at Safdarjung are closely monitoring his health and have only given oral things as per his consent, it can't be said any force is being used against him," the court added. It was informed that Wangchuk's Potassium level has fallen to a dangerously low level, and no intravenous fluid has been administered. The court observed that since he did not register himself, the government's action was within its rights. The court acknowledged the centre's admission that Mr Wamgchuk was not under detention.

CJP’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, sat on an indefinite hunger strike against the activist’s ‘kidnapping’. He had previously warned earlier that the Delhi Police was “planning to crack down on our protest during night or early hours of morning - silencing the voice of youth”. Earlier, Mr Wangchuk described the July 20 Parliament march as India’s “second freedom movement”, calling for “freedom from fear” and “freedom from injustice”. Delhi Police has said that “no permission sought or granted” for the July 20 Parliament protest march.