/9-year-old Chennai prodigy clears Cambridge IGCSE grade 10 exams

Nine-year-old prodigy Krishna Sayee has achieved a remarkable academic milestone by clearing his Cambridge IGCSE (Grade 10) examinations while only in the 4th Standard. Currently pursuing his Cambridge International AS Level (Grade 11) at The Lords' International School, Chennai, Krishna’s accelerated learning journey has positioned him as one of the region's youngest academic achievers.

Krishna’s exceptional aptitude for mathematics and physics first surfaced at the age of three. Encouraged by his family and mentors, he began preparing for advanced qualifications years ahead of his peers. His grandmother, Usharani Govindarajan, played a pivotal role in urging him to document his learning and take on the Grade 10 exams early, while family friend Srikanth Sreedharan provided continuous mentorship throughout his preparation.

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Appearing as a private candidate at just 9 years and 2 months old, Krishna tackled the March 2026 Cambridge IGCSE examination series, securing top 'A' grades in both mathematics and physics. He followed this success by sitting for chemistry, English, and environmental management during the May 2026 examination series. Results released in August 2026 confirmed that he successfully passed all subjects, achieving a 70% overall mark.

Beyond written examinations, the young scholar is a frequent presenter at higher education forums. At just six years old, Krishna delivered a well-received talk on "AI Revolution: OpenAI and ChatGPT Leading the Way" at a national technology seminar hosted by Shrimathi Devkunvar Nanalal Bhatt Vaishnav College for Women in March 2023. More recently, in February 2025, he presented "From Manuscripts to Microchips: The Legacy of Indian Knowledge Systems" at Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women. His intellectual explorations and mathematical insights are regularly documented on his personal YouTube channel, Krishna Sayee Rules Number.