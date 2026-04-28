/BRICS summit: $1 trn sovereign capital set to converge in Delhi for first iBRICS Summit

Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and family offices managing a combined $1 trillion will meet in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 to discuss cross-border investments, non-dollar settlements and payment systems among BRICS economies.

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. More than 500 institutional investors, finance ministers and business leaders are expected to attend the first iBRICS Summit 2026 at The Oberoi in New Delhi.

According to a press release from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), the event will connect sovereign investors with infrastructure, energy and digital projects across the 21 BRICS member states and partner nations.

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The meeting comes as BRICS economies deal with changing trade patterns, US tariff pressures and rising costs linked to dollar-based transactions.

Around 250 participants will take part in a closed-door roundtable on non-dollar settlement corridors and investment targets. Separate meetings will look at possible projects in infrastructure, technology, critical minerals and energy transition.

The event will also see the signing of a proposed “Sovereign Capital Compact” on September 12. However, the release did not provide details about the value of possible investments or name specific projects that could receive funding.

Focus on independent financial systems

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI and Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, said: "For twenty years, cross-border investments within BRICS were discussed politically and executed bilaterally through outside intermediaries. With tariffs and sanctions stressing traditional corridors, funds and ministries need direct access to allocate capital differently. We are providing that dedicated venue alongside the Leaders' Summit.”

The meeting will also focus on efforts to strengthen financial links between BRICS countries. Following Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra's confirmation of the BRICS payments task force, the summit will hold sessions on connecting fast-payment systems such as UPI and Pix with Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Dushyant Khanna, Co-Chair of iBRICS New Delhi 2026, said: "BRICS countries hold a massive share of world reserves and are building the rails to move capital independently. The missing link has been matching that capital directly with bankable projects. September 12 is where project owners and global allocators sit down to make that match."

The iBRICS is an annual sovereign investment and deal summit organised by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute alongside the BRICS Leaders’ Summit. The 2026 event will be its first edition.

Thirty-two days after the New Delhi event, SWFI will hold I-20 Investment Week in Dallas, Texas, during the United States’ G20 host year.