/‘Major escalation’: Zelensky accuses Russia of targeting SBU chief’s office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Sep 4) said that a Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine’s powerful SBU security service in central Kyiv, accusing Moscow of deliberately targeting the office of the agency’s acting chief. The strike hit the building on Volodymyrska Street, opposite the historic St Sophia Cathedral, marking the first reported attack on the SBU headquarters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

“Unfortunately, a Russian drone hit the central building of the SBU on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, opposite the St. Sophia Cathedral,” Zelensky said on Telegram. “The drone was aimed directly at the office of the head of the security service in that building.”

Acting SBU chief Oleksandr Poklad was not near the building when the attack occurred and was unharmed, according to Ukrainian officials. The SBU said the headquarters would “certainly be restored”.

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Kyiv vows retaliation

Zelensky said he had spoken with Poklad after the strike and instructed the security agency to prepare an “appropriate, tangible response”. He said Ukrainian authorities had already identified potential targets for retaliation, although the timing had yet to be decided.

“The areas to be targeted have been identified. The timing will be chosen to ensure a successful outcome,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga described the strike as a “major escalation”. Russia had not immediately commented on the Ukrainian claims.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 12 people were wounded in the attack. Images published by Ukrainska Pravda showed dark smoke emerging from windows of the SBU building, while emergency vehicles gathered outside.

Strike comes before Witkoff, Kushner visit

The attack came just two days before US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to visit Kyiv, according to a senior Ukrainian official. The visit would be the pair’s first to the Ukrainian capital.

The strike also comes amid rising tensions between Ukraine’s SBU and military intelligence agency GUR. A gunfight involving members of the two agencies erupted in Kyiv earlier this week, prompting Zelensky to call the incident “completely unacceptable”.

The SBU has played a prominent role in operations against Russia, including attacks targeting Russian military and security infrastructure. Moscow has intensified daytime drone strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks, including the use of faster jet-powered drones that are more difficult for Ukrainian air defences to intercept.