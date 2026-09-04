Volkswagen to cut 50,000 more jobs, 100,000 roles to be eliminated by 2030

The Volkswagen Board has approved a plan to cut another 50,000 jobs as part of sweeping changes amid losses. In March, the German car giant had announced that it would chop off 50,000 positions by 2030. This brings the total number of roles that will be eliminated by the end of the decade to 100,000. The group manufactures Audi, Porsche, and Skoda, besides the VW brand. SEAT, Bentley, and Lamborghini are also wholly owned subsidiaries of the Volkswagen Group.

Volkswagen is facing a demand crunch as other players enter the field. Chinese car brands have turned into fierce competitors, forcing the company to take drastic steps amid falling profits. VW's chief executive Oliver Blume said in a statement on Thursday, “This is a strong signal for the future of the Volkswagen Group. [The plan will] make our iconic brands even more attractive, stronger, and competitive.”

What Volkswagen said about job cuts

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He added that "a consistent alignment of workforce capacity with economic reality is essential" amid "intensifying global competition, shifting demand, and technological change in the automotive industry." Blume had talked about the additional cuts in July this year. The company stated the conditions necessitate "a Group-wide workforce adjustment of approximately 50,000 positions - including management roles."

Volkswagen plans to prioritise the "most compelling vehicles" and make more of these models to lower costs. Alternate uses of manufacturing plants in Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Neckarsulm will be assessed since the production capacity here exceeds demand.

Chinese brands are giving fierce competition

Volkswagen started operations in 1937 and has never witnessed such drastic restructuring in all these decades. VW employed more than 660,000 people worldwide as of 2025. But the demand for its cars has seen a sharp drop, especially in China, which once used to be its biggest market. It also witnessed a drop in sales in the United States, with the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump being partly responsible.