/Former NewJeans member Danielle launches YouTube channel, hints at new solo journey

Former NewJeans member Danielle is turning a new page in her life. The idol has launched her own YouTube channel, where she shared a personal update from Australia and opened up about stepping into a new phase of her life. Her mention of going solo has now sparked curiosity about whether this could be the beginning of a new chapter away from NewJeans.

Danielle's solo venture revealed in her new YouTube channel?

Danielle has made her first major move toward an independent public presence by launching her own YouTube channel. In her debut video, titled "Detour", she spoke about returning to Australia, spending time with her family and getting ready for a new adventure. The move has also fuelled speculation about whether she could eventually pursue a solo career.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The brief video takes a more personal approach than a traditional music-related announcement. Danielle appears casually dressed and speaks directly to the camera while sitting near a lake in Australia, where she has been spending time with her family.

The former NewJeans member said she was looking forward to beginning an adventure of her own and revealed that she was preparing for her first solo trip. She is set to travel to Brisbane and Cairns, although she has not indicated whether the journey is connected to any professional plans. Her comments have naturally led to speculation that Danielle could be preparing for a solo career. However, she has not officially announced a solo music project, new agency or formal plans to launch herself as a solo artist.

Netizens' reaction to Danielle's YouTube channel

Danielle's first YouTube upload attracted significant attention shortly after its release. According to The Korea Times, the video crossed 1.8 million views and 170,000 likes within a day, with fans from South Korea and overseas leaving messages of support.

Several users wrote their views after Danielle uploaded clip on her YouTube channel. One user wrote, "I can't believe Dani, as an individual, can capture and produce that NewJeans feeling while multiple companies and even members of theor original team, like Nayeon Kim, can't recreate it in their new content. NYK, you suck."

Another user wrote, "Danielle left ADOR and TOOK all of NEWJEANS' AURA WITH HER."

"This proves that the concept alone was not what made them NewJeans ; each member has a spark that completes the vibe of the group. Only once they’re OT5 can they really be Newjeans/NJZ again", wrote the third user.

Danielle's new chapter after legal battle with ADOR

Danielle's YouTube launch comes after a turbulent period surrounding NewJeans and their agency ADOR. ADOR terminated Danielle's exclusive contract in December 2025. The agency later filed a damages lawsuit involving Danielle, a family member and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The legal dispute remains unresolved.