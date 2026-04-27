/K-pop girl group NewJeans to make their comeback soon? ADOR issues statement

South Korean girl group NewJeans have been in the spotlight ever since they alleged mistreatment by their agency ADOR. With back-and-forth legal cases between the duo, the girl group might be making their comeback soon. This comes after a document of a studio booking has been circulating on social media. Reportedly, ADOR has issued a statement.

When will NewJeans make their comeback?

A document under the booking name ADOR/LL from the 13th to the 17th has been drawing attention, and some users have reacted to it by suggesting that the mention of the agency means that the group might have rented the studio to work on a new album locally.

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Interestingly, the time also matches with sightings of the members which had appeared on a Chinese social media platform, claiming that Haerin and Hyein had been seen at a store in Copenhagen, Denmark, alongside Hanni as well, according to a report by The Chosun Daily.

Also Read: NewJeans and ADOR dispute continues after unsuccessful court mediation

With this, ADOR issued a statement, "The visit to Copenhagen was part of the pre-production process to capture NewJeans' new musical narrative. The NewJeans members are currently preparing for activities according to their individual conditions and optimised schedules. We will officially announce the members' future plans at the most appropriate time."

Which members returned to NewJeans?

After the legal dispute between NewJeans and ADOR that began in November 2024 and went on almost for a year, members Hyein, Hanni and Haerin returned last year. Reportedly, Hyein and Haerin first announced their return to agency through discussions. While Hanni later returned to the agency, Danielle's contract was terminated. So far the status of Minji is unknown.