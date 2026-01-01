/ADOR sues ex-NewJeans member Danielle for $31 million? Here's what we know

The battle between NewJeans and ADOR has been stretched further as the agency, after terminating former member Danielle's contract, has now sued the K-pop idol for over $31 million. But what led to this filing of a lawsuit by the record label? Let's delve in to know more details.

Why did ADOR file a lawsuit against Danielle?

As per the report of Korean outlet Newsis, the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 31 has been assigned to hear ADOR's lawsuit seeking contract penalties and damages from Danielle. The company is demanding about $31 million in compensation. Reportedly, the date for the first hearing has not been set yet.

Reportedly, on Monday, ADOR had notified through a press note that Danielle's contract had been terminated, saying it had determined that continuing with her as a NewJeans member. According to a report by The Chosun Daily, ADOR stated in an official position on December 29, stating, "Following the final court ruling confirming the validity of the exclusive contract, we have had extensive conversations with Minji, Hanni, Daniella, and their families."

ADOR added, “We will address controversies arising from the dispute at a later opportunity, with timing and methods currently under discussion.” It concluded, “We will do our best to resolve this matter smoothly and ensure NewJeans returns to their fans as soon as possible.”

Netizens' reaction to Danielle being sued by ADOR

Soon after the news broke, netizens were in for a surprise, and many took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, "Danielle is getting sued for $30 million. The girl's phone got taken away, and you all still think it's because they got groomed by this lady? Did Hybe p*** in y'all brains or what?"

Another user wrote, "The concept of terminating Danielle's contract after HANNI was the one who opposed them in court and failed to show up to a hearing."

"And dumb*** tokkis cheering about Danielle being free pls dont pmo rn. They are quite literally nothing to cheer about this wasn't some mutual and civil agreement they're suing her family and possibly putting her into debt in the process she's not free", wrote the third user.

Court's ruling in the favour of ADOR

A South Korean court ruled against K-pop group NewJeans, whose members had sought to cut contractual ties with their label ADOR over the mistreatment by the agency. In the latest turn of events, the music label has now submitted evidence consisting of several demos of the group's assumed next album.

According to reports, the label had then filed for an injunction, requesting the court to prohibit the group's members from engaging in independent commercial activities and allowing it to remain NewJeans' managing agency.