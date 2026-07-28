/CJP claims SC's 'uninformed' interim order contradicts government assurances

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is threatening to start nationwide protests once again over the Supreme Court's interim order against a batch of PILs related to the protest. In a statement released on the social media platform X by the Cockroach Janata Party chief spokesperson, Saurav Das said that the Supreme Court interim order “must ring alarm bells across the country”. He expressed apprehension that it was “uninformed” and that BJP-ruled states could weaponise the order against protestors. He warned the government that it should not continue with FIRs and use the order as a justification for “reneging on the commitment it made on 25 July”.

The Government of India assured that it will withdraw all FIRs against the protestors and no one would be “directly or indirectly targeted” for participating in the movement. However, the SC interim order allows the Government of India to carry on with the FIRs.

“In particular, Direction No. 4, which permits governments to proceed with existing FIRs and carry out investigations, raises extremely serious concerns,” said Das in his post. He added that it was troubling that government lawyers failed to oppose the order, despite their assurances to the CJP.

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"The youth of India entered into this understanding in good faith. That good faith must not be betrayed. Institutions of constitutional importance must never be politicised and weaponised to not honour the guarantees." He demanded that they fulfil the commitment, and “honour both the letter and the spirit of the assurance that brought an end to the protest” before the deadline expires today. He warned that a failure to comply with the agreement will inadvertently provoke them to engage in nationwide agitation once again.

"If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon.

The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students," said Abhijit Dipke in a post on the platform X.

The protest by CJP was called off after the Government agreed to all the demands of protesting youth. Among the demands withdrawl of FIRs against the protesting youth has become a point of contention between the two sides.