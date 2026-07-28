/Trump again threatens to strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain if talks fail

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that there had been very good talks with Iran, but threatened to target the Pickaxe mountain, bridges and power plant to “finish the job” if a deal is not reached.

"We can be in the midst of a beautiful discussion, and they'll come out and say … 'we didn't discuss nuclear,'" Trump told Fox News. "Well that's all we discuss, because they'll never have a nuclear weapon. They understand that. And we have had some very good talks."

He also dismissed reports of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offering to share intelligence on Iran's reconstruction of its nuclear programme. “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved,” said Trump.

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Trump once again mentioned the Pickaxe Mountain, suggesting that the US is surveilling it with "the greatest cameras in the world" and that "it was not a big problem."

"We took out their nuclear sites, and we'll have to take out Pickaxe if we don't make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll take it out very easily," said Trump.

Trump once again claimed that the US has destroyed almost all of Iran's capabilities and he will go back to “finish the job”, which will take them "forever to rebuild." He further added that he wanted to avoid such attacks and that the Iranian people have to live. "It's a very, ‌very delicate balance," Mr Trump told Fox. "So, I think we have a very strong position right now. They know I'm going to do ⁠that if they don't make a deal."

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Why does Trump want to target Pickaxe Mountain?

Trump is once again threatening to strike the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility, the site that the US left untouched till now. Situated beneath at least 100 meters of rock near Iran's damaged Natanz nuclear enrichment complex. It was supposedly designed to replace an above-ground complex, which was capable of assembling roughly 6000 advanced centrifuges, before being destroyed in 2020. Analysts suggest that it could hold a centrifuge assembly line, an enrichment plant or equipment used in nuclear weaponisation activities. Military experts suggest that the depth of Pickaxe's main chamber lies beyond the reach of America’s most powerful conventional bunker-busting weapon. Trump's warning comes after a Wall Street Journal Report that Israeli intelligence believed that Iran moved thousands of centrifuges to Pickaxe in the fall of 2025. According to the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, the satellite images could not confirm the operational status of the facility; however, there are indications of construction activity going on.